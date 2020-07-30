Robert Ralph Friend, 83, of Leesburg passed away on July 24, 2020 at home in the arms of his loving wife and best friend of 36 years, Marthann Knaus.
He was born on December 2, 1963 in Marion, Indiana to Byron and Doris Friend. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and was an accomplished systems engineer, serving as a member of the NASA Apollo Space Program including the team that launched Apollo 11 with Neil Armstrong landing on the moon. Later he worked with several national information technology corporations as a systems engineer.
He is survived by his wife, Marthann, of Leesburg; daughter: Chris Kao (Van) of Weirsdale; sister: Jackie Humphrey (Harold); sister: Nancy Nye (Wayne); 3 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his son, Jay Dee.
A private burial will be at Florida National Cemetery recognizing his contributions to his country at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the National Kidney Foundation of Florida, 1040 Woodcock Road, Suite 119, Orlando, FL 32803.
Online condolences may be left at www.beyersfuneralhome.com Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Leesburg, FL.
