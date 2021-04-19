Robert Pool, age 83, of Marion passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Marion following extended health issues. Robert was born in Elwood on Dec. 4, 1937. He was the son of the late Harold and Alice Pool.
Following graduation from Wendell L. Willkie High School, Robert entered the United States Navy where he served our nation from 1957 until his retirement in 1977. After retiring from the U.S. Navy, Robert continued his service to our country by enlisting in the Navy Reserves and eventually retiring on May 1, 1985. During his naval career, Robert was a pilot and obtained the rank of Chief Petty Officer. Following his retirement from the Navy Reserves, Robert worked at Ed Martin in Anderson until 2012.
