God blessed me the day I met Bob Pool. On a lovely summer evening we met for dinner and ice cream, then drove along country roads and felt like we had always known each other. We were married at my sister's house in Chickasha, Oklahoma where the pastor pronounced us the most joyful couple he had ever married. Our life together was filled with love, adventure, and happiness.
Bob was a pilot who loved airplanes and air shows. He loved to read, grill streaks, listen to country music and travel, but most of all he loved me. Peaceful, gentle, generous, and hard working are words to describe Bob. Together we explored Brown County, Gatlinburg, Amishville, and enjoyed a river cruise, theater shows, artisan shops, dinner out, and movies. We walked in our neighborhood, prayed together, and worshiped together in church. Bob's last words to me were "I love you and the Lord is my Shepard."
