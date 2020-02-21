Robert Norman Frederick, age 83, of Huntington, died at 11:41 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at Parkview Huntington Hospital.
Robert was born on Dec. 7, 1936 in Huntington, the son of Glenn and Ida (Reiken) Frederick.
The family will hold a private service at a later date.
Preferred memorials are to American Cancer Society, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana, 46750.
Bailey-Love Mortuary is honored to serve the family of Robert N. Frederick.
