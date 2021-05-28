Robert Michael Hart, 73, passed away on May 12, 2021. He was born on December 19, 1947 to the late Carl A. and Lois L. (Stevens) Hart. He served in the United States Air Force.
Burial with military honors will be held June 16, 2021, at 11:00 am at Marion National Cemetery, 1700 East 38th Street, Marion. A celebration of life will be held from 1-4 pm at the Elks Lodge 1100 East Bond Avenue, Marion, Indiana. Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Marion Chapel, 2722 South Washington Street, Marion, Indiana was entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.owenweilertduncan.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.