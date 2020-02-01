Robert M. “Bob” Shockey, 100, of Port Isabel, Texas, formerly of Marion, Indiana, died Jan. 23, 2020 in Texas. He was born May 6, 1919 in Marion, Indiana, and was one of eight children born to Jessie and Myrtle Shockey.
Bob graduated from Marion High School. He was a Technical Sergeant in the US Army Air Corp, serving during World War II. Following his plane being shot down, he worked with the French resistance. After returning home, he briefly pitched for the Cincinnati Red’s farm team. He then worked for Foster Forbes Glass Company in Marion where he retired after 40 years. He married Rosa Rich on Feb. 14, 1944; she preceded him in death. Bob enjoyed fishing and hunting.
He is survived by daughter-in-law, Nancy Shockey of Silver Lake, Indiana, two grandchildren, Karen Eis of Port Isabel, Texas, and Ron (Sherri) Shockey of North Manchester, Indiana, six great-grandchildren, Ryan (Katherine) Shockey, Chance (Amber) Shockey, David Dyson, Benjamin Dyson, Tammy Summerlin, and Heather Morris, 16 great-great grandchildren, and two brothers Eugene Shockey of Georgia, and Terry Shockey of Marion. He was also preceded in death by his parents, son Ronald Shockey, and granddaughter Katherine Morris.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at Roann Community Cemetery, Roann, Indiana. Arrangements by Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, Roann.
The memorial guest book for Bob may be signed at www.grandstaff-hentgen.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.