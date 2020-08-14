Robert Lynn Jones, 65, Gas City, passed away at 4:14 pm on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Marion General Hospital. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Saturday, May 14, 1955, to George and Mary (Cook) Jones. On June 29, 1985, he married Lora Lynne Belcher and she preceded him in death on December 6, 1999.
Robert graduated from Eastbrook High School in 1973. He worked as a heavy equipment operator with the International Union of Operators. He was a member of the American Legion Post #95 and the Moose Lodge. Robert was an avid Harley Davidson enthusiast and loved his family.
Survivors include his daughters, Sarah (Thomas) Rose of Marion, Tera Keller of Fairmount, Amber Jones of Muncie; sisters, Georgia (Jerry) Street of Gas City, Sarah (Jene) Allen of Matthews, Linda (Paul) Savage of Sun City, FL; brother, Bruce (Jeanna) Jones of Jonesboro; grandsons, Ethan Keller, Alexander Rose, Quentin Rose, Jayden Rose; granddaughters, Olivia Keller, Audrie Vanhoosier, Jordyn Rose; and many special friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lora Lynne Jones; parents, George and Mary Jones; daughter, Grace Jones; brother, Scott Jones; and sister-in-law, Kim Jones.
The family will receive visitors from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel, 400 E. Main Street, Gas City, IN.
A Graveside Service to celebrate Robert's life will be held at 11:30 am on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at the Park Cemetery. Rev. Tom Mansbarger will be officiating with burial following at Park Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to American Legion Post #95, 424 S. Main St., Jonesboro, IN. 46938.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
