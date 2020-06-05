Robert Lemoine Bolsover, 90, of Wabash, Indiana, died at 10:35 pm, Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Millers Merry Manor East, Wabash. He was born February 19, 1930 in North Manchester, Indiana to Willard and Opal (Martin) Bolsover.
Robert was a US Marine Corp veteran serving in the Korean Conflict. He worked at Fisher Body/C.P.C. in Marion, retiring after 24 years. He was a member of the Wabash American Legion Post 15, for more than 50 years. He enjoyed restoring old classic cars and trucks, going to classic car shows, riding his John Deere mower, and a good "coffee break". Robert had a good long life.
He is survived by five children. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and two sisters.
Private graveside services were held at Memorial Lawns Cemetery in Wabash. Arrangements by Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, Wabash.
Preferred memorial is Wabash American Legion Post 15.
The memorial guest book for Robert may be signed at www.grandstaff-hentgen.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.