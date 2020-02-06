Robert Lee Michael, 62, Jonesboro, passed away at his residence at 5:17 pm on Sunday, February 2, 2020. He was born in Muncie, Indiana, on Saturday, May 18, 1957, to the late James and Jama (Davis) Michael.
He worked as a nurse for many years with Twin City Healthcare in Gas City. He was a Member of Eastview Wesleyan Church and the founder of Swing of Faith. Robert enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, painting, and spending time with family.
Robert is survived by his daughters, Michelle (Steve) Michael-Kendall of Gas City, Melissa (Jonathon) Philbert of Gas City; sons, Josh (Jade) Michael of Fort Wayne, Jeremiah (Katherine) Michael of Jonesboro; grandsons, Wyatt of Gas City, Bodie of Fort Wayne, Greggory (Abby) of Gas City, Wesley of Jonesboro; Jaydon of Gas City; granddaughters, Ashley of Jonesboro, Gabrielle of Farimount, Alicin of Albany; great-grandsons, Eli of Jonesboro, and Clayton of Upland.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James E. Michael, II, and Mark A. Michael.
A memorial service to celebrate Robert’s life will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1pm at Eastview Wesleyan Church with Pastor Mark Atkinson officiating.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, 400 E. Main St., Gas City, IN, 46933.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Eastview Wesleyan Church 414 N. 10th St., Gas City, IN, 46933.
Memories may be shared online at www.nsw cares.com.
