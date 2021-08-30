Robert Lee "Bob" Osborne, 87, of Marion, Indiana, entered his eternal rest on Friday, Aug 27, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. Bob was born on July 13, 1934, to the late J. Russell and Rhea Osborne. He married Linda King on Aug 26, 1960, in Ohio. They were able to celebrate their 61st anniversary the day before he passed. Bob worked for RCA for many years, and then worked for Marion Utilities until his retirement in 1997. He was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Marion. A man of quiet strength and deep faith, Bob was rarely in the spotlight. He enjoyed family time, preferring to just be a part of it all. He will be missed by all.
Robert is survived by his wife, Linda; four daughters, Edythe (Harv) Lyon, Lutz, FL, Robin (Bruce) Kennedy, Clarksville, TN, Teresa (Jeff) Springer, Marion, and Rita (Patrick) Pinkerton, Marion; seven grandchildren, Kylie (Brad) Rivard, McKenzie (Matt) Wendler, Lauren (Austin) Armstrong, Leah Kennedy, Katie Springer, Jonathan Pinkerton, and James (Sydney) Pinkerton; five great-grandchildren, Annylise Rivard, Addyson Veit, Wyatt Veit, Andre Rivard, and Raelynn Pinkerton; and sister, Catherine Parks, Muskegon, MI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.