Robert L. Winters, passed quietly away at Runk and Pratt Senior living at Smith Mountain Lake in Hardy Virginia. He resided in Marion Indiana for 90 years before recently moving to be near family.
Robert was born Oct. 29, 1930 in Marion, Indiana the son of the late Fred and Edna (Mossberg) Winters. He was an Air Force veteran and married his beautiful bride Mildred “Midge” Wheadon on June 6, 1954. After enjoying 48 years of happy times and laughter together Midge preceded him in death on March 22, 2002. Bob worked at Delco Radio as a tool and die maker, retiring in 1995.
