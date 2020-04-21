Bob was born in Peru on Nov. 21, 1939 to the late Charles R. and Juanita L. (King) Miller. He passed away on April 17, 2020 in Greentown.
Bob lived all of his life in the Converse and Amboy areas. He was a 1957 graduate of Converse High School and in his early working years he worked along side his dad as he taught him the metal working trade in the family business-Miller Millwright. Later he worked as a Millwright for Chrysler and retired on Dec. 31, 2004. He was a dedicated and talented welder at heart. In his free time he enjoyed gun collecting, skeet shooting and for a short time drag raced at Bunker Hill Drag Strip. He was many things to many people that may describe him as determined, frugal and hardworking, but everyone will remember Bob’s cantankerous personality that was a clever cover up for his humble, generous heart of gold.
Bob is survived by his daughters, Tracy L. Brown, Rae J. (Joe) Maus, both of Greentown; Juanita B. C. (Josh) Roy, Summitville; seven grandchildren, Taylor Shuck, Joshua Roy, Carmen Roy, Sydnee Roy, Tanner Roy, Josh (Shannon) Maus and Jason (Holly) Maus.
There will be a visitation held on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 from 11a.m.-1p.m. in Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Larrison-Martin Chapel, 308 E. Marion St., Converse, Indiana. Strict Covid-19 restrictions set by Governor Holcomb of the State of Indiana will be followed. Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. in Bond Cemetery, Amboy with Chaplain Don Miller officiating. Memorial contributions may be made at Riley Children’s Hospital, 705 Riley Hospital Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46202 or https://www.rileychildrens.org/about/ways -to-give. Online condolences may be made at www.owen weilertduncan.com
