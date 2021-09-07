Robert L. “Andy” Anderson, 66, passed away in VA Northern Indiana Health Care on May 15, 2021. He was born on Dec 27, 1954 in Waycross, Georgia to the late Eugene T. and Donna Rae (Humphrey) Anderson.
Robert graduated from Waycross High School in 1973. He served in the United States Marine Corps until his honorable discharge. He married Betty A. Anderson and she preceded him in death on April 14, 2011. Robert worked in law enforcement for 20 years in Key West Florida.
