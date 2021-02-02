Robert Jerome Harshaw, 70, Marion, passed away at 6:02 pm on Friday, January 22, 2021, at Marion General Hospital. A lifelong resident of Marion, Robert was born on Thursday, November 30, 1950, to Bennie Harshaw, Sr., and Edith Gloria Jackson.
Visitation is from 11:00 am to 12:00 noon on Friday, February 5, 2021, at Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
