Robert James Davis, of Marion, 86, went to be with the Lord in his home on Saturday, February 20, 2021. He was born on January 5, 1935, to the late Jim and Martha Wilma (Plasterer) Davis in Marion, Indiana.
Robert graduated from Sweetser High School in 1952 and enlisted in the Navy in 1953. He was a 1st Class Radarman on the USS Chevalier 805, based out of San Diego, California, during the Korean War. On January 31, 1958, he married Rose Bernadean Draper. They shared 61 years together before she died on April 17, 2019. They had built their home and lived in Gas City for 30 years.
