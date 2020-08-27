Robert James (Bob) Harris, 83, of Bradford, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 in Searcy. He was born March 27, 1937 in Tuckers Ridge, Arkansas to the late Thurman and Cecile Wells Harris.
After 30 years of employment, Bob retired from General Motors as a supervisor. He also served Jackson County as Justice of the Peace for 12 years. Bob was a big supporter of the Jackson County women’s shelter along with several other organizations including St. Jude’s. He was famous for giving away strawberry jam. He loved people, especially his family. He enjoyed tinkering around his farm, messing with cows, gardening, singing, listening to country music, and helping people.
Bob leaves behind three children, Kenneth (Lisa) Harris of Converse, Indiana, Brenda (Bobby) Clevenger of Sims, Indiana, and Rhonda (Leland) Armantrout of Pensacola, Florida; three step-children, Brian (Krista) Webb of Hutto, Texas, Ron (Mikyoung) of Keller, Texas, and Kim (John) Faulkenberry of Gentry, Arkansas; 21 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; siblings, Faye (Earl) Toulis of Converse, Indiana, Jerry (Faye) Harris of Thida, Sue Simpson of Enola, Dale Harris of Tuckerman, Judy Shockey of Bradford, and Jane (Larry) McBride of Pleasant Plains.
He is preceded in death by two brothers, Glen Harris and Riley “Dick” Harris; and his parents, Thurman and Cecile Wells Harris.
Visitation is Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 2-4pm at Bradford Memorial Funeral Home Chapel
Arrangement entrusted to Bradford Memorial Funeral Home of Bradford, Arkansas.
