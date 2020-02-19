Robert J. “Bob” Lynch, 81, of rural Jonesboro, died Friday evening, Feb. 14, 2020, in his residence. He was born on Jan. 1, 1939 in Blackford County, the son of the late Walter and Ruth (Weschke) Lynch.
Bob graduated from Jefferson Township High School in 1956. He later worked at RCA in Marion and went on to become a tool and die maker at Fisher Body, where he was employed for nearly 40 years, until his retirement in 2000.
On July 20, 1962, he married his devoted wife, Rebecca Payne. They worked together to maintain the family farm and raise their two children. He enjoyed raising a variety of farm animals and took great pride in his yard. He was an avid collector of Allis-Chalmers tractors, gas pumps, and other commercial memorabilia. He also enjoyed going to farm and tractor shows.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years: Rebecca Lynch, Jonesboro; his son and daughter: Randall Lynch and Brenda (Jim) Delaney, both of Titusville, Florida; three grandsons: Aiden and Gavin Lynch, and their mother, Joanne Peterson; and Devlin Delaney; a brother: David Lynch; a sister: Mary Sue Goedert; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by siblings: Paul “Ed” Lynch; William Lynch; Ethel McKinley; and Linda Parker.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Jones-Smith Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 259 N. Main St., Upland, where a visitation will be held from 3 – 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 21 and one hour prior to the funeral service. The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at the funeral home, with Les Bantz officiating. Burial will follow in Jefferson Cemetery, Upland.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Upland Volunteer Fire Department, Matthews Volunteer Fire Department or to the Upland Lions Club Senior Center.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.armeshuntfuneral home.com.
