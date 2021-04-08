A Memorial Mass will be held on April 15, 2021 at 10:30 AM at St. Paul's Catholic Church for the souls of Robert J. "Bob" Auffrey Sr. and Elizabeth M. "Libby" Auffrey, both of whom passed away recently in Colorado. A graveside service will take place immediately following at Estates of Serenity cemetery.

