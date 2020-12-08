Robert H. Hammitt Sr., 81, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at his Fairmount residence.
Robert was born in Jonesborough, Tennnessee, on April 3, 1939, son of the late John and Emma (Hensley) Hammitt. He served his country in the Marines from 1957 to 1960. Robert was a retired truck driver, driving for 40 years and enjoying every minute. He also enjoyed fishing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.