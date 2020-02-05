Robert F. “Bill” Simmons, 85, passed 11:25 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 02, 2020 at Wesleyan Health Care Center in Marion, Indiana. He was born on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 1934, in Montpelier, Indiana. Bill graduated from Montpelier High School. He retired from the Highway Dispatch in Marion, Indiana. He was a lifetime member of the Hartford City Amvets # 23, and a member of the Millard Brown American Legion Post # 156.
There will be a private family service with military rites provided by the U.S. Army.
Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.
Online condolences: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com
