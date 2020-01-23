Robert Eugene “Huddy” Hudelson, 89, Marion, returned to his Heavenly Father at 2:35 am on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home in Fort Wayne surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Kokomo on Wednesday, September 3, 1930, to Romaine and Elizabeth (Vanderbosh) Hudelson.
Huddy graduated from Kokomo High School in 1948 and then enlisted in the United States Army during the Korean War. He left behind his bride-to-be, Janet Barnett, whom he first saw at a baseball game in Marion and then courted by hitchhiking between their hometowns. They were married in Marion on April 18, 1953.
Huddy worked full-time as a nursing assistant and greenhouse attendant at the Marion VA Hospital. He also worked at Nollers Gulf Station evenings and weekends. He retired from the VA in 1985 with 37 years of service. In retirement, Huddy was a self-employed painter and took a leadership role in establishing the Thomas Jefferson Neighborhood Association. After Janet’s passing, Huddy began working as a deliveryman for Folkie’s Tavern at lunchtime. He also made his rounds at the 31 Club, Green Olive, VFW Post 7403, American Legion Post 10, and Amvets Post 5 where he had many friends.
The story of Bob Hudelson’s life is more than what he did. It is who he was. He was a great son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. He was a proud American who raised a full-size flag in his backyard, fed the birds, and tolerated squirrels. He took joy in riding in Veterans Day parades and throwing candy to children. Baseball and the Cincinnati Reds were his lifelong passion...and the Indiana Hoosiers reigned supreme!
Left to cherish his memory are his son, Greg (Nina) Hudelson of Louisville, KY; grandchildren, Megan (Graham) Kuussalo and Alan Hudel- son, both of Louisville, KY; great-grandchildren, Elliot Kuussalo and Finn Kuussalo, both of Louisville, KY; daughter, Tami (Pat) Schroder of Marion; grandchildren, Joseph Schroder, Sara Schroder, and Betsy Schroder, all of Marion; and sister-in-law, Linda (Bill) Carson of Venice, FL.
He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Janet Barnett Hudelson; and brothers, William Hudelson and Phillip Hudelson.
The family will receive visitors from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, Indiana.
A funeral service to celebrate Huddy’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the funeral home. Rev. Gary Bingham will be officiating with burial following at Grant Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Hillside Wesleyan Church, 2510 S. Home Ave., Marion, IN 46953 or Marion-Grant County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1921, Marion, IN 46952.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
