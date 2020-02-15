Robert Eugene “Bub” McDaniel, 55, passed after a 16 month battle with cancer, 4:13 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. He was born March 9, 1964 to Robert Gene McDaniel and Vivian “Jean” (Lugar) McDaniel. Celebration of Life Service will be 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at Calvary Christian Lighthouse Church, 2101 N. Walnut Street, Hartford City with Pastor Troy Kaufman officiating. Memorial visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at the church. Arrangements by Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City. Memorials to Keplinger Funeral Home for Funeral Expenses. Online condolences: www.keplinger funeralhome.com
