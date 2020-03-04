Robert Eugene Bodkins, 58, Upland, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, in Upland. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Sunday, May 14, 1961, to Robert Bodkins and Jane (Poling) Meredith. On May 15, 2015, he married Leslie Vest, and she survives.
He worked as a drywall finisher for several years with Jim and Sons Drywall. His hobbies include fishing, gardening, and tending to his fish tanks and animals. He enjoyed collecting items from Storage Wars, as well as spending time with family.
Survivors include his daughters, Candice Vest of Upland, Jaynee Bodkins of Upland, Brandy (Brenda Loudy) Bodkins of Marion; sons, Hunter Bodkins of Upland, Josh Downam of Gas City, Bobby (Tara) Bodkins, III of Gas City; brothers, Wayne Bodkins of Jonesboro, Michael (Ronnette) Bodkins of Gas City, James Meredith of Indianapolis, Terry Bodkins of Summittville, Tom Bodkins of Sumittville; sisters, Sheila Cofield of Elkhart, Kristi (Jimmy) Wells of Marion; mother of 2 children, Maryann (Walt) Turner of Gas City; Josh’s mother, Hope Downam; cousins, Chuck Poling of Marion, Tim Poling of Marion; and his pet bird, Baby Bodkins.
He was preceded in death by Father, Robert Bodkins and step-father Jim Meredith.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1020 S. Washington Street, Marion, IN, 46953 on Saturday March 7, 2020 from 2:00 to 6:00 pm.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel 400 E. Main St., Gas City, IN 46933, provided by Chuck Poling.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
