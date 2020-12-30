Robert E. Zimmerman, 94, passed away December 28, 2020. He was born March 12, 1926 to Fred and Lela (Brown) Zimmerman.
Friends and family may gather to visit on Friday, January 1, 2021 from 1pm to 4pm at the Warren Church of Christ and 9am to 10am on Saturday, January 2, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 10am January 2, 2021 at the Warren Church of Christ. Burial will follow the service at Lancaster Cemetery in Huntington county.
(0) comments
