Robert E. Smith, 81, Converse, passed away in his home at 4:12 pm on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. He was born in Wabash on Tuesday, July 18, 1939, to Charles and Helois (Owen) Smith.
Robert attended Wabash High School. He worked at Gen Corp, retiring after 30+ years of service. He attended Grace Community Church.
Robert enjoyed being outdoors and watching sports on television. Some of his favorite hobbies included woodworking and playing his guitar. He was also an avid bowler. Robert loved animals, especially his two cats that held a special place in his heart.
Survivors include his wife, Linda L. (Dearing) Smith; daughters, Sherry (Larry Gaston) Smith, Amy Dorris, and Tracy (Tony Courtney) Collins; son, Robert Smith; 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Charles (Dianne) Smith; and sister, Jody (Doug) Martin.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Stephen Smith; daughter, Missey Katterheinrich; and brothers, James Smith and Richard Smith.
The family will receive visitors from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Robert's life will begin at 1:00 pm with Pastor Tom Mansbarger officiating. Burial will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery in Sweetser.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.