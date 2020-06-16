Robert E. McWhirt, 87, of Gas City, passed away at 6:36 am on Saturday, June 13, 2020, in his Gas City home. He was born in Gas City on September 19, 1932, to Luther and Mary Margaret (Stokes) McWhirt. On August 21, 1953, he married Janet E. Lake and she survives.
Robert graduated from Mississinewa High School in 1950 and went on to serve in the United States Air Force from 1951 - 1955. He worked as a machinist for 32 years with Dana until his retirement. He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church and the UAW. Robert enjoyed being outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He was an avid baseball fan and had coached and umpired over the years. He played baseball in his younger years and was a great pitcher. Robert liked metal detecting, especially throughout Grant County. He enjoyed taking care of his cars, collecting knives, woodworking, and cooking chili.
Survivors include his wife, Janet E. McWhirt of University Nursing Home in Upland; sons, Chris (Pamela) McWhirt of Fort Wayne and Matthew McWhirt of Canby, OR; granddaughters, Kristin McWhirt, Bethany Sykes, Caitlin McWhirt, Natalie McWhirt, and Jennifer (Matthew) McGeever; grandsons, Winston McWhirt, Jonathan (Michelle) Boroff, and Joseph Boroff; great-granddaughters, Isabella, Emma, Maya, and Adalyn; great-grandsons, Adrian, Jackson, and Lucas.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Brian McWhirt.
The family will receive visitors from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel, 400 E. Main Street, Gas City, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Robert's life will begin at 1:00 pm with Pastor Mick Simpkins officiating. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to New Hope Baptist Church, 800 E. South C St., Gas City, IN 46933.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
