Robert E. Hutcheson, 92, Gas City, passed away at 4:30 pm on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at Colonial Oaks Health & Rehabilitation Center in Marion. He was born in Gas City, Indiana, on Thursday, December 27, 1928, to Clyde and Helen (Hickman) Hutcheson. He married Violet "Vi" Howell and she preceded him.
Robert proudly served as Military Police in the US Army in Japan post WWII era. He later worked in the engineering department for 37 years with VA Northern Indiana Health Care System, retiring in 1982. He was a very involved member of First Baptist Church-Gas City. He was a Master Mason for more than 50 years. He liked to camp and travel and one of his favorite spots was in Kentucky at the Daniel Boone National Forest where he proudly filled the role of Smokey the Bear.
