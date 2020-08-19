Robert E. Haneline, 78, of Wabash, passed away at 7:25 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at McDonald Funeral Home, 231 Falls Avenue, Wabash, Indiana 46992 with Ralph Johnson, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Friends Cemetery in Wabash.
Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the Wabash County Animal Shelter, 810 Manchester Avenue, Wabash, Indiana 46992.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mcdonaldfunerals.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.