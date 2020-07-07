Robert E. Detro, 84, passed away in Wesleyan Health Care on July 3, 2020. He was born in Marion on February 11, 1936, the son of the late Guy H. and Violet V. (Ice) Detro.
After graduating in 1954 from Marion High School Robert went on to honorably serve in the United States Army. On January 29, 1962 he married Phyllis J. Kelly. Mrs. Detro survives. When he returned from active duty he worked in the beverage distribution industry for Grant Distributors and later retired from Mid America Beverage. Robert loved all sports especially the Chicago Cubs. In his free time he enjoyed playing cards and was an avid poker player. He was also a former Amvet member.
Robert is also survived by his son, Thomas R. Detro, Marion; brother, Franklin A. (Carolyn) Detro, Jonesboro. He is preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Detro.
A private visitation will be held in Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Marion Chapel, 2722 South Washington Street, Marion, Indiana. Entombment with military honors will be held at Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Marion. Online condolences may be made at www.owenweilertduncan.com
