Robert E. “Bob” Mason, 89, entered in to rest on Friday, December 18, 2020 from his home following a 3-year illness.
Bob was born on January 2, 1931 in Summitville to Norman and Lucille (Spence) Mason and has lived here all of his lifetime. He was a graduate of Summitville High School-Class of 1949. He was a well-known farmer in the area and retired from Fisher Body in Marion in 1981 after 27 years of employment. Bob was a member of the Alexandria Elks-#478 and the Alexandria Eagles #1771. He has held in offices in both organizations. At one time Bob had been an active bowler. He also enjoyed fishing, camping, and time spent at the lake. Time spent with his family was very important to Bob.
