Robert David Fred Sr “Bob”, 91 years young, died of natural causes April 7, 2021. He was born Oct. 24, 1929 in Indianapolis, IN. He started every morning saying he was “enjoying another day in paradise.”
Bob graduated from Muncie Central High School class of 1947. Following graduation, he served in the US Navy and stationed at Guantanamo Bay during the Korean War. After the war, he married the lovely Jean Robinson in June of 1956. They celebrated 26 years of marriage until she passed in 1982. In 1960 he was the Founding Distributor in Indiana and Ohio for Little Debbie Snack Cakes. In 1991 He sold Fred Distributing and moved to Florida. Bob was a loyal member of American Legion, VFW, and the Elks. Past President of the Lions Club and Scout Master for the Boy Scouts of American were groups he could contribute his time and talents. He enjoyed water skiing, camping, tobogganing, and snowmobiling. When he retired, he became an avid golfer, boater, and gardener while maintaining his status “Everyone loves Bob.”
