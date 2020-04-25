Robert Dale Swathwood, 71, passed away at 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at his home
surrounded by his family. His death was due to cancer complications. He was born in Berrien Springs, Michigan on Thursday, March 3, 1949. He married the love of his life, Cathy (Waymire) Swathwood, on Saturday, June 26, 1971: who survives.
Bob was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. He believed in hard work and serving his
country. He served in the United Sates Army for 4 years and the United States Air Force
Reserves for over 25 years before retiring, honorably. Over the years he also worked at Marion
Mallable in General Production, Marion Community Schools as a Custodian, and Marion
General Hospital as a Custodian; retired from both Marion Schools and the hospital. He was
also a volunteer at St. Martin's in Marion, Indiana and with the Boy Scouts for his children and
then grandchildren. He was a member of the Van Buren, Indiana American Legion and First
United Methodist Church, Marion, Indiana, and enjoyed spending Sunday School time with the
FUMC Koinonia Sunday School class. In his spare time Bob enjoyed fishing, doing puzzles,
rock polishing, and watching his grandchildren at their sport and school events.
Besides his wife Cathy, Bob is survived by 2 sons, Robert (Robin) Swathwood II; of Amboy,
Indiana, and Curtis (Jennifer) Swathwood; of Marion, Indiana; 2 grandsons, Shawn and William;
2 granddaughters, Deanna and Lauren;1 brother, Richard (Andrea) Davis, Michigan; 3 sisters,
Gloria Crago, Jean Brown; both of Michigan, and Debra (Paul Campbell) Sellers of Alaska.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 1 grandson, Hunter Swathwood.
Cremation services have been provided by Indiana Funeral Care. A celebration of life will be
held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Bob's name to Cancer Services of Grant County,
First United Methodist Church of Marion, Wounded Warrior Project, or Disabled American
Veterans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.