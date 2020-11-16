Robert D. Whitesell, 88, of Andrews, IN passed away November 15, 2020.
Visitation will be from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm Thursday, November 19, 2020 at St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church, 648 North LaFontaine Street, Huntington, IN. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 am Thursday, November 19, 2020 at St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church. Burial will be in Union Cemetery (Roanoke) in Huntington.
