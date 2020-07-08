Robert D. Whisman, 65, of Marion, passed away at 2:30 pm on Sunday, June 14, 2020, in his home in Marion. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Saturday, May 28, 1955, to Don and Juanita Whisman.
At Robert’s request, there will be no public visitation or funeral service.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 400 E. Main St., Gas City, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
