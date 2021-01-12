Robert D. Wagoner, Sr., 78, Marion, passed away at 10:06 am on January 10, 2021, in his home. He was born in Marion on January 13, 1942, to Edgar and Edna (McDaniel) Wagoner. He married Margaret Colvin in 1963, and she preceded him in death in September 1984.
Robert graduated from Mississinewa High School and worked at Dana Corp. as a machine operator for 37 years. He retired in 2013. He served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged. Robert loved the outdoors and especially liked to camp, fish, and ride on his pontoon at Salamonie Reservoir. He always kept his yard in immaculate care and planted flowers.
