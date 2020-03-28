Robert “Clifton” Burton, 83, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at his home with family by his side. Clifton was born on Feb. 28, 1937, the son of the late Frank and Florence Burton, in Geff, Illinois. He graduated from Cisne High School in Illinois in 1954, and then went on to earn his Bachelor of Arts in 1959, Master of Arts in 1965, and Master of Divinity Degree in 1969, all from Lincoln Christian Seminary College. On Nov. 14, 1969, he married the love of his life, Bonnie Herring, who survives. Clifton worked as a minister for 62 years, just recently retiring from Cortland Christian Church on Nov. 30, 2019. He had previously served at Brookville Church of Christ, West Point Christian Church, and Onward Christian Church in Indiana, First Christian Church in Kentucky, Fouts Christian Church, Antioch Christian Church, Pleasant Hill Christian Church, and Ingraham Christian Church in Illinois. He also taught at Louisville Bible College. He was a former member and on the board of directors for the Franklin County United Way, a coordinator of the Brookville area “Life Chain”, and chairman, secretary, and treasurer of various ministerial associations. Clifton also enjoyed reading and teaching various Bible studies and classes.
Clifton is survived by his wife, Bonnie; daughter, Angela Kim, Levitown, PA; son, Timothy (Krista) Burton, Brookville, IN; two grandchildren, Mikayla Kim and Connor Burton; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Florence, and three sisters, Roberta Botkin, Lucille Arnold, and Shirley Jewell.
Arrangements for Clifton have been entrusted to the Jones-Smith Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 259 North Main St., Upland, Indiana. Due to the safety concerns from COVID-19, a memorial service will be arranged at a later date.
Contributions made in memory of Clifton may be made to Louisville Bible College or the American Cancer Society in care of the funeral home. Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.armeshuntfuneralhome.com.
