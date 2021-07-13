Robert "Bob" Winston Garra, 88, of Marion, passed away at 4:18 am on Friday, July 9, 2021, at Miller's Merry Manor in Marion. Bob (spelled with one "o" as he would often say), was born in Alliance, Ohio, on Sunday, February 19, 1933, to Kenneth and Orpha (Jones) Garra.
Bob is survived by Vervalee D. Garra, his wife and love of his life for 67 years; their two daughters, Bonnie (Mike) Thompson of Marion and Phyllis (Chris) Villarreal of Meridian, ID; four grandchildren: Sarah Thompson of Waimea, HI; Laura Israel of Minneola, FL; Cristobal Villarreal of Gig Harbor, WA; and Aaron Villarreal of Lakebay, WA; eight great-grandchildren; and brother, Neil (Dorothy) Garra of Alliance, OH.
(0) comments
