Robert (Bob) W. Hix, 94, passed away January 31, 2021 at home. He was born on Monday, November 1, 1926 to the late Paul and Geraldine (Zoda) Hix. He married Rebecca (Becky) Blinn on June 5, 1949 at the Dillman Church. They celebrated 71 years of marriage together.
Bob was a kind, humble man who loved the Lord. He is well known for his reply of “mean as ever” when asked how he was doing. He was a lifelong dairy and grain farmer in Washington township. He was most happy when he was on a tractor working ground or on his lawnmower, mowing grass. He enjoyed making peanut brittle at Christmas time and being with his family. He attended Hanfield United Methodist Church all of his life and was a Sunday School teacher. He played the church organ for 50 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.