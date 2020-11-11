Robert (Bob) Moore, 81, died peacefully at his home on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 11:30am, with his loving wife Judy of 58 years by his side. Robert was born in Marion to the late Robert and Jessie Moore.
He graduated from Mississinewa High School in 1957. He worked briefly for Owens Illinois and then enlisted in the US Navy in 1958 where he honorably served until discharge. He married Judith Cooley on October 13, 1962, at St Patrick Catholic Church, Oxford, IN and she survives.Robert was formerly employed as a journeyman sprinkler fitter with Shambaugh Fire Protection and Sprinkler Fitter Union 669. He then worked for Chrysler Castings Plant in Kokomo, IN as a pipefitter for 20+ years until his retirement in 2003.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.