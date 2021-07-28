Robert "Bob" "Magic" T. Chin, 74, Marion, passed away at 7:57 am on July 25, 2021, in is home. He was born in Marion on March 18, 1947, to John and Helen (Crago) Chin.
Bob graduated from Marion High School and then enlisted in the United States Army. He served during the Vietnam War, achieving the rank of Sergeant. Following his honorable discharge from the military, he worked as a journeyman/welder at General Motors for over 30 years until his retirement in 2008.
