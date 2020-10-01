Robert “Bob” Lee Brown, 84, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at University Nursing Center in Upland.
He was born on August 16, 1936 in Morehead, Kentucky the son of Roy Brown and Lena (Clifford) Brown-Coons. His parents preceded him in death.
Bob will be cremated.
The family would like to thank the staff at University Nursing Center and Viaquest Hospice the exceptional care given to Bob while he was in their facility.
Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 322 Eighth Ave., 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001.
