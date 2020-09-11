Robert "Bob" L. Flynn, 79, Marion, passed away at 7:03 pm on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Marion General Hospital. He was born in Somerset, Kentucky, on Friday, December 6, 1940, to Charlie and Elizabeth (Thompson) Flynn. He married Carol Bovie, and she survives.
Bob graduated from Marion High School in 1958. He was a skilled artist and the owner of Flynn Upholstery in Marion for over 50 years. He had crafted seats and interiors for antique cars, boats, airplanes, and furniture...and anything else that could be recovered. He loved his work and going to the coffee shop in the morning before heading to his shop. Bob was a veteran of the National Guard and a very patriotic man. He was a member of South Marion Freewill Baptist Church.
Bob enjoyed being outdoors, especially fishing. He was an avid sports fan and liked watching college basketball and football on TV. More than anything, Bob cherished the time he had with his family and friends.
Survivors include his sons, Kip Flynn of Jonesboro, Scott "Matt" (Kevin) Flynn of CA, Robie (Marty) Flynn of KY, and Kevin (Dinah) Dodson of Marion; daughters, Donna (John) Martin of AR, Tammie Walker of Marion, and Gina Birky of Jonesboro; granddaughters, Tara, Ti, Amanda, Kristin, Kricea, Michelle, and Tina; grandsons, Marcus, Christopher, Isaac, David, and Roy, Jr.; great-granddaughters, Gabby, Hannah, Addison, and Airyana; great-grandsons, Kaine, Finn, and Maykin; great-great-grandchildren; brother, Ralph Flynn of Marion; sisters, Linda (Bev) Richey of Anderson and Patricia Flynn of Anderson; sisters-in-law, MaDonna L. (Gene) Schmidt of Marion and Joyce (Jerry) Hirsch of FL; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends; special friends, Bob Brookshire, Polly, and Nelson; and the mother of his children, Judy Teegarden of Jonesboro.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Kyle "Spoons"; granddaughter, Nichole; brothers, Jim, Homer, Cecil, Fred, and Mike; sister, Jenny; brother-in-law, Harry (Pam) Bovie; and his dog, Molly.
The family will receive visitors from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
A funeral service to celebrate Bob's life will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, September 14, 2020, at the funeral home. Rev. Emery Bailey will be officiating with burial following at Mt. Etna Cemetery.
