Robert “Bob” L. Elliott, Jr., 72, passed 3:57 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. He was born in Hartford City Jan. 14, 1948 to Robert L. Elliott Sr. and Ruby L. (Tarr) Elliott. Both his parents preceded him in death.
Bob’s wishes were to be cremated and his cremains interred in a niche at Gardens of Memory Mausoleum at a later date.
Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Blackford County Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 70, Hartford City, IN 47348
