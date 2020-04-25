Robert “Bob” Eugene Smithee, Sr., formerly of Fairmount, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, from Colonial Oaks Health and Rehabilitation Center in Marion due to COVID-19. He was born on August 31, 1934, to the late Rev. Edward L. and I. Louretta (Adams) Smithee in Marion.
Bob graduated from Mississinewa High School in 1953. He had various jobs including working on the railroad and in several factories, retiring from Dana Corp. in 1982 after losing a leg to blood clots. He married Julia Jean (Dodson) Powell on June 6, 1964, and they shared 47 years and 8 months together. She preceded him in death on February 18, 2012.
Bob attended Jonesboro Main Street Wesleyan Church, now the Jonesboro Campus of Gas City Eastview Wesleyan Church, where he was a member.
Bob was a loving and fun person, having never met a stranger. He loved joking and playing pranks, as well as being teased in return. He was an avid pro-life and lifelong protester of abortion. He loved going to the Family Camp at the Wesleyan Campground in Fairmount and the annual family reunions. Bob was a people person, and he felt at home in Colonial Oaks. He befriended many residents and especially loved the staff who assisted him. He loved to sing and was often asked to lead church services at Colonial Oaks.
Survivors include his children, Beatrice Louretta Smithee, Thomas Lamonte (Janet) Smithee of AZ, Anthony Lee (Merrve) Powell of MI, Victoria Lynn Vetor of Fairmount, Cledith Ann (Randy) Lee of Rockville, Robert (Pam) Powell of Fairmount, and Kenneth Douglas (Susan) Smithee of Fairmount; sister, Patricia Moon of Jonesboro; daughter-in-law, Lapellya Powell of TN; several nieces and nephews; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by sons, Robert (Rob) Eugene Smithee, Jr., and Scott Allen Powell; grandchildren, Tanner Scott Powell and April Denise Powell; one great-grandchild, Logan Adam Chambers; siblings, Esther Louise Mooneyhan, Marceline A. Thompson, and Kenneth James “Jim” Smithee; and beloved mother-in-law, Audrey Jean Gordon.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, April 27, 2020, and officiated by the honorable Rev. Ken Dykhoff.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Smithee Family Scholarship Fund, c/o IWU, 4201 S. Washington St., Marion, IN 46953.
Arrangements are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.