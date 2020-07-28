Robert "Bob" Eugene Powers, 87, of Jonesboro, passed away at 7:52 am on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. He was born in Grant County, Indiana, on May 13, 1933, to Wilbur and Emma (Pollen) Powers.
Bob was a 1951 Graduate of Mississinewa High School and served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. On December 21, 1956, he married June L. Kistler. He worked as a carpenter and was a proud member of the carpenters union for over 50 years. He retired in 1995. Bob was an avid woodworker and especially enjoyed making things for his family. He was dedicated to reading his Bible and was a faithful follower of Christ. He was a member of Jonesboro Friends Church where he had taught Sunday School, and he was most recently attending Grace Community Church. Bob will be remembered as a hardworking, faithful, and patriotic man.
Survivors include his wife, June L. Powers of Jonesboro; daughter, Kathy (Tim) Hamer of Chesapeake, VA; sons, Robert Brian (Jill) Powers of Noblesville and James Michael (Geraldine) Powers of Herndon, VA; daughter, Janeane Calvert of Greenfield; granddaughters, Corrine, Lindsey and Molly; grandsons, Aaron, Ben, Andrew, Dylan, Sam and Jack; 9 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, several friends, and his dog, Leo.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Emma Powers; and daughter, Lee Ann Florek.
The family will receive visitors from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel, 400 E. Main Street, Gas City, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Bob's life will begin at 1:00 pm with Rev. Mark Hummel officiating. Burial will take place at LaFontaine I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
