Robert “Bob” Eugene Landrum, age 76, of Warren (Jackson Twp. Wells County, IN, died Friday, July 10, 2020. He was born September 18, 1943 in Decatur, IN.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at McNatt United Methodist Church, 9183 W 800 S-90, Warren, Indiana. A service to celebrate Bob’s life will follow at 6:00 PM with Pastor Bill Van Haften officiating.
Arrangements are being handled by Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Heart to Heart Hospice Foundation, 1385 N. Baldwin Ave, Marion, IN 46952.
