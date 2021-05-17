Robert (Bob) Douglas Hand went to meet Jesus on Friday, May 14, 2021 at his Fowlerton, IN home.
Bob was born on Oct. 25, 1932 in Spokane Washington to the late Ruth M. (Schuerer) Hand and Thurston Hand. He attended West Valley High School in Spokane Washington and graduated in 1950. After high school, Bob joined the Army and served during the Korean Conflict Era. He completed his military career at Fort Benjamin Harrison, Indianapolis, IN, where he met and married Jane A. (Seward) Hand on March 3, 1956. After his military career, Bob furthered his education at Indiana Business College, graduating in 1971 with an Accounting Degree. After graduation, Bob went to work as an Accountant for Jackson Engineering, Indianapolis, IN, and in the mid-1980, with his wife Jane, moved to Marietta, GA and worked as an Accountant at Dobbins Air Force Base, eventually moving to Lantana/West Palm Beach Florida where he retired as Controller for The State of Florida / Port of Palm Beach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.