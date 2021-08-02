Robert "Bob" "Chris" F. Christensen, 88, Marion, passed away at 12:33 am on Friday, July 30, 2021, in his home. He was born in Waukegan, Illinois, on Saturday, June 3, 1933, to Fredrick and Dorothy (Heaven) Christensen. On January 29, 1966, he married Wilma Peirce, and she preceded him in death.
Bob graduated from Waukegan High School. He served ten years in the Air Force and was honorably discharged due to being injured in combat. He was a lifetime member and past State Commander of DAV. He liked to fish and was the kind of man who liked to stay alone. He didn't like crowds.
