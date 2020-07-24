Robert (Bob) Charles Brown, 85 of Jonesboro, Indiana died on July 22, 2020 at Marion General Hospital. Bob was born on July 5, 1934 in Marion, Indiana to Theodore and Slena Brown.
He was a veteran of the Army, serving for two years, mostly in Korea. Bob was retired from RCA in Marion, Indiana where he worked long hours for many years to help provide for his family.
He was involved with his church, Twin City Bible Baptist, serving as a trustee and volunteering over the years for many tasks, such as mowing the lawn, folding bulletins and helping out wherever he could.
He is survived by his three children, Robert (Chuck) Brown Jr., Richard Brown, and Nicholas Brown and three step-children, Pamela Pettyjohn, Stanley Hungerford, and Steven Hungerford, as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings, Harry, Evelyn, Ernie and Cynda.
Bob is predeceased by his wife, Marilyn Sue Brown (October 16, 2013) and siblings, James, Mary, Johnny, Everett, and Sedric.
A graveside service will take place at 11 AM at Gardens of Memory on Saturday, July 25, 2020.
Robert Charles Brown was a good Christian man who is now with Jesus. He was very much loved and will be sorely missed.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel 400 E. Main St., Gas City, Indiana.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
