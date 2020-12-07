Robert “Bob” Anderson, 93, of Kokomo passed away at 7:58 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at his home. He was born on June 23, 1927 in Miami County the son of Ira and Opal Anderson and married Donna Lee on Oct. 16, 1982 in Amboy, IN and she survives.
A member of America’s Greatest Generation Bob graduated from Amboy High School in 1945 and served in the U.S. Army during World War II. His military decorations include the World War II Victory Medal and the Army of Occupation Medal Japan. Bob then went on to Tri State College. He retired in 1983 from Anaconda W & C where he worked as a Mechanical Engineer for 16 years. Bob was a member of the American Legion Post 368, Pickers & grinners in Howard County and was an active billiards player in pool leagues in both Howard County and Grant County for several years. He also spent many years helping his father farm in Miami County.
